Ministry of Transport Announces STTPP – Trial E-scooter (PLETS) And Bicycle Hubs/Bays

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2023 .

Following feedback from bicycle, e-cargo bikes and PLET users, the Government has announced the demarcation of trial E-scooter (PLETS) and Bicycle Hubs/Bays.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In the coming weeks, members of the public will notice these bays being demarcated, throughout Gibraltar. Initially, HMGoG have identified approximately 60 locations that are deemed suitable for this purpose. The bays/hubs will be available for use on a first come basis and will follow the same principle as free unrestricted Motorcycle and Car on-street parking.

These schemes are being trialled in other cities as an alternative to the conventional Bicycle rack type parking areas.

Given the roll out and demarcation of these bays/hubs are envisaged to take some weeks, interested users may avail themselves of using each respective parking as and when they are available.

The parking bays/hubs will not attract any fees and will be available for use by private owners of E scooters (PLETS), Bicycles/E-Bicycles and Cargo Bicycles and for shared mobility.

Users are reminded that E-scooters (PLETs) and Bicycles should not be left parked, outside of the demarcated/delineated parking bays/hubs.

HMGoG wishes to remind members of the public that they must familiarise themselves with the PLET Act and subsidiary legislation to regulate the use of Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETs) in Gibraltar that aims to ensure the safety of all road users and holds to account those who breach the regulations.

The Minister with responsibility for Transport, the Hon Paul Balban, said: “Modern cities are now focusing on alternative ways of getting to places by providing parking infrastructure throughout to encourage use of micro-mobility as a sustainable, alternative travel option.”





