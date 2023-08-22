  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GHA Announces A Waiting List Initiative As The First Step In Addressing The Recommendations Of Its External Review Of Dental Services

Written by YGTV Team on .

Following the external Dental Review earlier this year a project team was established led by the  Deputy Medical Director to oversee the implementation of the recommended action points.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

As  part of the recommendations, the GHA will be strengthening adherence to the eligibility criteria  prioritising emergency and urgent care pathways as well as reviewing the service and leadership  structures. This will allow the Community Dental Service to become more effective and  efficient, focusing on the dental needs of our children, special needs patients and the vulnerable  in our community.  

While the GHA is implementing these longer-term actions the Government have agreed to  support a waiting list initiative to help address the backlog of check-ups for children, which was  further compounded during the pandemic, and those who need to be prioritised for orthodontic  treatment for clinical reasons. 

An extra dental officer and an orthodontist have been engaged based on an analysis of the  waiting list.  

The aim of the initiative will be: 

  • to address those children waiting to be assessed for standard review and care within the  next 5 months. Please check your child’s card is valid and up to date.  

The Director General said he is delighted with this initiative, emphasising that the lists will be  prioritised and managed in accordance with clinical need. 



share with Whatsapp