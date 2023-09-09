National Day Message 2023 – The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2023 .

Tomorrow marks 56 years since the 1967 referendum where we, the Gibraltarians, chose to remain exclusively British.

Tomorrow will also be the first time, since the pandemic, we all gather at Casemates Square to celebrate National Day with our traditional political rally. It is really quite remarkable to think that the last time we celebrated our National Day in the traditional way was before the last General Election in 2019. It fills me with immense excitement to be able to, finally, deliver to you all my National Day political address, albeit for the first time this parliamentary term, and reflect on the Gibraltarian journey since the 1967 referendum.

I have received, through His Excellency the Governor, the congratulations and best wishes of His Majesty The King, Charles III. His Majesty notes the continued support of the people of Gibraltar and is pleased to learn of the many events taking place throughout the week to celebrate Gibraltar’s National Day.

The past few years have challenged us in ways we could never have anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it uncertainty, loss, and hardship, but it also revealed the incredible strength and resilience that defines the spirit of Gibraltar and the Gibraltarian. We stood together, supported one another, and made sacrifices to protect our community. Today, as we come together for the first time since the pandemic, we carry the memories of those who are no longer with us, and we honour their legacy by continuing to forge ahead, stronger than ever.

This year, we also remember and pay our respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing just two days before National Day last year marked a moment of profound sorrow for us all. Her reign was marked by dedication to her people, and we hold her memory close to our hearts as we celebrate our own nation's identity and resilience.

The negotiations for a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union in respect of Gibraltar’s future relationship with the bloc has been, undoubtedly, one of the greatest challenges I have had to deal with as Chief Minister. We have worked every single hour available to try to deliver a treaty to the People of Gibraltar. That, however, has not yet been possible. We will NEVER bring back a treaty that crosses any of our fundamental red lines. We are, however, on the brink of something very special. We are now very close indeed to being able to bring back a deal that will deliver that desired area of shared prosperity between Gibraltar and the Campo area. But we are not there yet. We must ensure that we are ready to seal the deal once a new Government is in place in Spain. I do hope that, if you decide to re-elect me as your Chief Minister after the upcoming General Election, I will be able to stand before you at Casemates Square on National Day next year, and reflect on the historic agreement we have achieved. There is still work to do, but with good faith on all sides, I do believe that to be possible.

National Day is a testament to our unity, our resilience, and our unwavering commitment to the values that make Gibraltar the extraordinary place it is. It's a day when we proudly display our unique culture, our rich history, and our enduring commitment and right to determine our own future.

As your Chief Minister, I am deeply honoured to lead this remarkable nation of ours, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. Our small but mighty nation has shown time and again that we are capable of overcoming any obstacle when we stand together.

So tomorrow, let us celebrate not only our shared identity but also our shared strength. Let us cherish the bonds that unite us as Gibraltarians and the friendships that extend to every corner of our community. Together, we are unstoppable.

Red, white and blue,

Red, white and proud,

Red white and free.

I wish you all a very Happy National Day 2023.