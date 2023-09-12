Gibraltarian Novel Launched at Cambridge University

UK-based Gibraltarian author M. G. Sanchez will be launching his latest work today at an invite-only event at Cambridge University. Entitled The Escape Artist, it is a new and revised version of a work he produced in 2013.

Explains the author: ‘I’m very happy to be launching The Escape Artist – which is partly set in Gibraltar, partly in Cambridge – at Cambridge University itself. The Escape Artist is a novel which straddles the closed-border years and also the actual opening of the border, as well as being a study of the rarely spoken class divide which separates Gibraltar’s very rich from those who are not so affluent. It’s an all-Gibraltarian affair too – with a foreword by Giordano Durante, some prefatory verses by Gabriel Moreno and a brilliant cover by the young Gibraltarian artist James Mir. You could not find a more Gibraltarian novel in terms of content and design!’

Professor Ina Habermann of Basel University has described the novel as “a fascinating literary exploration of a Gibraltarian predicament newly relevant in the era of Brexit” and commended its “subtle explorations of space and identity.’

In addition to presenting his new novel, M G. Sanchez will be delivering the opening lecture at the Cambridge Gibraltar Literature Symposium. Entitled ‘Llanito under siege’, it will focus on the decline of llanito usage among young Gibraltarians.

The Escape Artist, which runs to a length of 260 pages, can be purchased either as a paperback or a kindle ebook on this link: https://amzn.to/3Le50hY