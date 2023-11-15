Fifth Collection Of Columns By Alice Mascarenhas Released

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

A fifth book of weekly columns by Alice Mascarenhas is being released today. They will be available from Wednesday 15 November, from BookGem and the Gibraltar Chronicle Offices. Priced at £10. The book signing will be from 11am to 3pm.

A statement follows below:

This fifth edition is another collection of the weekly columns in Alice’s Table published in the Gibraltar Chronicle and written by former Deputy Editor of the newspaper, Alice Mascarenhas.

With more than 230 articles now published, this latest volume features a further 45 personalities and episodes in our history, offering a further glimpse into the lives of Gibraltarians, and life in Gibraltar, both contemporary and historical.

Alice once again takes you to the heart of today’s Gibraltar but also digs deep into the Rock’s past and local traditions.

This edition features Shane Dalmedo’s artwork which formed part of the prestigious Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition in London, and Simon Bolland in the cast of the latest West End production of the musical Guys and Dolls. Also the late Mario Segui, Luis Gomila and many other local personalities including George Fromow, Mabel Imossi, Bathsheba Peralta, Jane Langdon and Willa Vasquez, Joe and Eddy Adambery, and former Chief Minister Adolfo Canepa.

