Gibraltar Heritage Journal No.29

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust have announced the publication of The Gibraltar Heritage Journal No.29. This edition introduces new writers and brings back original contributors to the Journal with a variety of articles including reminiscences and mysteries.

A statement from Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

In this our 29th volume, Editor, Richard Garcia’s, Preface introduces an extract from the Case of the Mary Celeste which saw its 150th anniversary earlier this year and highlights the potential of revisiting primary sources. In other mysteries Roy Clinton looks into the possible locations for the Breakneck stairs in “The Devil’s Spyglass and Breakneck Stairs: An Unsolved Mystery”, and Peter Ferrary investigates a series of Spanish postcards dating from the 1930s in his artile ‘Spanish Guns over the Rock?’. We are taken back to the Second World War in ‘My Mother’s Gibraltar Childhood’ by Elizabeth Winthrop Alsop, and explore some of Gibratar’s memorials in ‘World War One: Commemoration and Remembrance’ by Anthony Pitaluga; we learn more about General Augustus Eliott in ‘Before the Siege’ by Sam Benady, and explore the origins of our ports in Tito Benady’s ‘Ports of Gibraltar: Mersa Asagra’ . First accounts and writings on ‘St. Michael’s Cave in the Eighth Century BC to the Eighteenth Century’ are explored by Manolo Galliano; we discover the history of ‘El Santo Cristo: Wills and Local Religion in late Seventeenth Century Gibraltar’ by Ryan Asquez, and see a study on ‘Birth Records in Gibraltar 1704 – 1712’ by Richard Garcia. The notes and queries section has an abridged version of Chimney Swallows, exploring the migration of Swallows between Surrey and Gibraltar which first appeared in No.28, and with a new Monarch on the throne, we look back at Coronation Medals Distributed in Gibraltar in the last century.

The Trust would like to thank all the contributors and the work of the Editor and Editorial Board in ensuring that the latest journal continues to add to the archives of stories, knowledge and understanding of life, events, and the people of Gibraltar.





You can purchase your copy of the Journal now in our bookshop in John Mackintosh Square, or online via our website www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi.

We would like to encourage anyone interested in contributing an article to the Journal to get in touch with us by emailing






