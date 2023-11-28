Book Signing Event - Alice’s Table V

Written by YGTV Team on 28 November 2023 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding book signings on Thursday 30th November and Tuesday 5th December for the recently published book, Alice’s Table V.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

This is the fifth instalment in the series and features another 45 stories of personal achievement, sacrifice and resolve, tales of trials and triumphs, always told with humanity and a reporter's keen eye for the details that bring a story to life. In this book, like in the first, second, third and fourth volumes, they are contemporary, spanning several decades rooted in Gibraltar's collective memory. Together, they represent a rich modern history of Gibraltar and its people, within a real time.

Author Alice Mascarenhas will be at the Main Guard in John Mackintosh Square between 11:00am and 2:00pm on Thursday 30th November and between 12:00pm and 2:00pm on Tuesday 5th December, with those interested being encouraged to come along and get their copy of the book signed.

All five volumes are available to purchase in our Gift and Bookshop or on our online shop.

Further details about this event can be found on our website.

www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi





