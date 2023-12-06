Startup Grind Gibraltar Awards Return For Second Year

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2023 .

Startup Grind Gibraltar is hosting the second edition of their Standards of Excellence & Startup Awards with the theme 'Celebrating Triumph Beyond Adversity', scheduled for the 7th of December at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel in the Borealis Room, commencing at 7pm.

A statement from Startup Grind Gibraltar follows below:

This prestigious event is a testament to the positive engagement and meaningful contributions that have emerged since its inception in 2017.

This year the awards have been meticulously curated to celebrate excellence, innovation and triumph beyond adversity within Gibraltar's vibrant business community. Each category is designed to recognise not just success but the resilience that underlines it. As many have struggled to maintain and retain their businesses in recent times, it’s more important than ever that accolades are given to all those who are actively contributing to our economic stability. The awards also showcase the positive, diverse and impactful contributions that local businesses make to the economic and social fabric of Gibraltar.

Denise Matthews, Chapter Director reiterates “Going beyond mere recognition; the SG Gibraltar Awards bring intrinsic value to the community by highlighting and celebrating stories of triumph. This celebration of resilience creates a platform for businesses and entrepreneurs to share their hard work, fostering a sense of community and inspiration. Over the past few weeks we have seen so much activity on the nominations which can in some cases go under the radar. This has been a real labour of love to bring value, support and empower excellence and resilience across the board.”

In 2017 the first ever FinTech Founder of the Year was awarded by Startup Grind in Gibraltar to Alex Capurro. The decision to curate awards on the values of the organisation and practices we advocate for at our events on a monthly basis on the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the organisation locally in 2022 is a direct result of the positive engagement and impact it is having on the local entrepreneurial and business landscape. The awards have become a symbol of the community's strength, determination and unity.

Playtech has this year supported as the Presenting Sponsor for the SG Awards 2023. Their commitment to excellence and positive investment in the local community aligns seamlessly with the ethos of the awards. We extend our sincere thanks to Playtech for their invaluable support.





