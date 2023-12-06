‘Refocus’ of GHA Complaints Office

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2023 .

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has announced a “refocusing” of the GHA Complaints Office.

The GHA Complaints Office, which has traditionally been based internally at the GHA, has now been moved to the Ministry for Health and Care. This move will provide the Ministry with “better oversight and accountability of the issues arising at the GHA and will further provide the investigative independence necessary.”

Any official formal complaints can be submitted to the Ministry on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The GHA Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) will remain at the GHA and will be delighted to assist patients with any issues or concerns they might have.

Minister Arias-Vasquez, said: ‘I am delighted to have been able to announce today the move of the GHA Complaints Office to my Ministry. This will not only provide the independence necessary but will assist my team and I in understanding the issues patients are facing at the GHA. I would like to thank the GHA Director General and his team at the GHA for their work in assisting us with this move.”