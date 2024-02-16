  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Commissioner Of Police Attends Meeting Of The Small Islands Forum

Written by YGTV Team on .

At the invitation of the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, the Small Islands Forum (Chief Police Officers from Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Gibraltar) met in New Mole House on Thursday 15th and Friday 16th February to discuss key law enforcement issues impacting upon their communities. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The group’s discussions focussed on their common strategic challenges such as  dealing with serious and organised crime, joint training, recruitment and  retention of staff, as well as securing their links with key elements of UK  policing including counter terrorism, international financial crime, working with  the College of Policing and National Police Chiefs Council. 

The group also met with His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David  Steel and with the leadership team from the Gibraltar Defence Police. 



share with Whatsapp