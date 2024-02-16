Commissioner Of Police Attends Meeting Of The Small Islands Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2024 .

At the invitation of the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, the Small Islands Forum (Chief Police Officers from Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Gibraltar) met in New Mole House on Thursday 15th and Friday 16th February to discuss key law enforcement issues impacting upon their communities.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The group’s discussions focussed on their common strategic challenges such as dealing with serious and organised crime, joint training, recruitment and retention of staff, as well as securing their links with key elements of UK policing including counter terrorism, international financial crime, working with the College of Policing and National Police Chiefs Council.

The group also met with His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel and with the leadership team from the Gibraltar Defence Police.





