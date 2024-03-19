CSRO updated contact emails for enquiries and clarification of Red ID Card processing times

Written by YGTV Team on 19 March 2024 .

The Civil Status and Registration Office is issuing a public reminder regarding updated email channels for enquiries amidst an increased demand for its services, as well as to ensure that all queries are dealt with in the appropriate manner. Additionally, considering recent representations received regarding processing times for Red ID cards, the CSRO also wishes to clarify any misconceptions.

A statement continued: “Contrary to recent reports received by the department, Red ID card applications and renewals are currently being expedited in accordance with departmental guidelines. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the team, these applications are being processed efficiently, ensuring that individuals can obtain this crucial document in record time.

“It has come to the CSRO’s attention, however, that concerns have been raised by citizens currently not in possession of a Red ID card, suggesting delays of up to eight months “for their Red ID Card” applications. The CSRO would like to reassure the public that this is not the case.

“The extended processing times referred to in these enquiries are primarily in connection to the avenues through which currently persons with a Non-Red ID card can apply for Nationality, Permanent Residence or Gibraltarian status. These processes are distinct from normal Red ID card applications and can indeed be time-consuming, due to the various legal and administrative requirements that these watertight processes entail, which the team has to work through meticulously. These processes and the associated checks take time, as if successfully approved, this will allow the individual in question to then apply for a Red ID card. Nevertheless, the CSRO also remains committed to streamlining these processes and are continuously attempting to minimise delays and ensure an efficient service delivery.

“It is essential to reiterate that normal Red ID card applications or renewals for qualifying individuals do not currently carry extended processing times.

“Furthermore, the CSRO urges the public as well as private entities representing clients, to please direct all queries and concerns to the designated email addresses below, in order to facilitate prompt assistance moving forward. By using these channels, individuals can ensure that their enquiries will receive due attention, enabling the CSRO to provide timely and accurate information.

“For any queries relating to:

Identity Cards, Civilian Registration Cards and Requests to Reside, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Visa issues, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Birth, Death and their corresponding certificates, record searches and Gibraltarian Status Applications, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Marriages and Civil Partnerships and their corresponding certificates, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Passports, Nationality and Permanent Residence Applications, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

“The CSRO team is dedicated to addressing your concerns and providing assistance as efficiently as possible. Finally, the CSRO would like to extend its gratitude to the public for their cooperation and understanding as they work to streamline processes for the benefit of all citizens and residents.”