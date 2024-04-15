Paul Balban Announced Bicycle Mayor of Gibraltar by BYCS

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2024 .

Former Government Minister Paul Balban has been announced as ‘Bicycle Mayor of Gibraltar’ by BYCS, the Bicycle Mayor Network.

The Bicycle Mayor Network is the flagship cycling advocacy programme of BYCS, an Amsterdam-based global non-profit, with the belief that bicycles transform cities and cities transform the world. The network was founded in 2016, with the appointment of the first Bicycle Mayor of Amsterdam, Anne Luten. From then on, the network has seen exponential growth, reaching more than 100 cities worldwide, as well as the establishment of the BYCS India Foundation in 2021.

This global network of cycling advocates sees the urgent need for cooperation between all sectors in society, by strengthening and amplifying community-led urban change. BYCS and the Bicycle Mayor Network aim to cultivate inclusive collaborative processes, under the conviction that our cities can accomplish greater things when everyone works together toward a shared goal.

A statement continued: “The Network sees the need for collaboration between Government and the community but also sees the need to be inclusive because it is by working together that more can be achieved. The bicycle and cycling as a mode of transport must be non political, and cross party because our environment is far too important for us not to work collectively towards our common environmental aims. There is a strong belief in the growing cycling community to drive lasting, positive change to create better, greener, safer and more liveable cities.

“Bicycles Mayors in cities work to solve core issues and challenges related to cycling, collaborating with residents, activists, Government, MPs and industry. Within the wider network practices and experiences are shared and this is collaboration on regional and global efforts.

“The BYCS Network promotes the bicycle as a solution to some of the most complex urban challenges, keeping issues front and centre and moving forward through global and regional calls for action.

“Today the Bicycle Mayors Network welcomes and announces Paul Balban as the Bicycle Mayor of Gibraltar who has been working towards delivering change over a number of years in the beautiful Rock of Gibraltar. He was responsible for the creation of the first segregated bicycles lanes in Gibraltar and is passionate in the promotion of the bicycle and safe cycling in Gibraltar with an area of approximately 7 square kilometres and one of the highest vehicle ownership rates in the world.”

Paul Balban said: “The work and challenge continues for me, trying to promote and encourage cycling as a mode of transport within Gibraltar. It is my aim to try to support and provide those responsible for promoting a safer environment for cyclists, to understand how cyclists see the world on the ground through their eyes and how even little things, that can seem meaningless and insignificant can play a crucial part in the overall take-up of cycling in communities.”