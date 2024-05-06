Royal Gibraltar Regiment Honours HM King Charles III With Royal Gun Salute

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2024 .

In a ceremony held today, Monday 6 May 2024, at His Majesty’s Naval Base, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Headquarter Company executed a Royal Gun Salute in honour of the Coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The event, marked by precision, highlighted the deep respect and loyalty of the Regiment towards the Crown.

The ceremony commenced with a formal reception of the Chief of Staff British Forces Gibraltar Colonel (Col) Campbell-Colquhoun by Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Moore.

The dignitaries proceeded to the inspection line, where the Gun Position Officer (GPO) Captain (Cpt) Alvarez, reported the readiness of the gun detachments and invited Col Campbell-Colquhoun to assume his inspection.

Following the inspecting, Lt Col Moore escorted Col Campbell-Colquhoun to a prime vantage point where at precisely 1200, under the command of Capt Alvarez, the first round was fired, marking the beginning of the gun salute, which lasted over three minutes.

The ceremony was witnessed by officers, guests, and members of British Forces Gibraltar. On completion of the Gun Salute, Capt Alvarez approached Lt Col Moore and Col Campbell Colquhoun to confirm the Gun Salute was complete and all guns were now empty.

Lt Col Moore then invited Col Campbell-Colquhoun to sign the Inspecting Officer’s book before presenting him with Shell.



