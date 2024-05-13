Minister Cortes and St Joseph’s Lower Primary explore ‘Heroes in the Community’

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2024 .

Minister for Education John Cortes visited St Joseph’s Lower Primary School Year 1 pupils last week as part of their ‘Heroes in the Community’ programme.

The Minister spoke to the children about trees and their importance. He took part in a recycling race with the children (which he lost after some collusion between then teachers and the children!), and planted a tree in the outdoor green area.

Minister for Education and the Environment, John Cortes, commented: “I was really impressed at the work done at the school by the staff and the level of awareness that they have created in the children. Care for the Environment is a recurring theme in our schools, and the children relate to this and engage really well. I must say that I very much enjoy my school visits and am so proud of what is achieved there”.