Government Disappointed In GEA Membership’s Pursuit Of Industrial Action Despite Commitments To Independent Review

06 June 2024

Below follows the Government’s statement regarding the GEA membership’s decision to pursue industrial action:

Government officials met yesterday afternoon with Unite the Union and membership representing the Gibraltar Electricity Authority’s Distribution department.

The Government’s priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of the workforce and, therefore, the GEA membership’s grievances regarding health and safety issues were discussed at length. The Government gave assurances that all health and safety matters would be looked at and has committed to commissioning an independent review into current practices and procedures by external experts with sector-specific specialism.

The Government is disappointed that despite the positive progress made during the meeting, Unite’s GEA membership has chosen to pursue industrial action and that Unite has now raised that there are a range of issues across GEA including pay. The safety of GEA and all workers in Gibraltar is paramount, and the Government reiterates that it will never compromise on this for the sake of money, pay rises or for anything else.

The Government remains available and open to continuing discussions, with a view to addressing and remedying the GEA membership’s genuine health and safety concerns as soon as possible.

The Government will always make itself available to dialogue with GEA members of staff and therefore regrets the industrial action taken, which should only ever be a last resort option.