Nautilus Blue Week Culminates With An International Win

One of Nautilus' Youth Volunteers, Skye Marie Lee-Dalrymple, has won an award at the International Youth Contest ‘I Live By The Sea’ Photography Competition.

A statement from Nautilus Project folllows below:

This is now the 3rd consecutive year that our youth scoop up a prize in this international competition.

There were 115 applications from 9 countries: Gibraltar, Italy, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, USA and Vietnam.

Skye-Marie has scooped up one of the prizes in the 18 to 21 category representing Gibraltar with a photograph themed ‘Land And Sea Mammals Indulge In Play’

Exhibition of the top photos, films and best stories will be presented in the Cretaquarium in Crete as from July 1st for two weeks.