Behind Glass Walls Premiere

Written by YGTV Team on 18 June 2024 .

Nicholas Balban from GSAC together with The Nautilus Project recently presented the premiere of the latest Orca documentary, produced by award-winning filmmaker Ran Levy-Yamamori last Saturday at the GSLA Boathouse.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Local seafarers representing different entities attended this exclusive screening.

The guests take home message throughout this captivating, eye-opening film was #EmptyTheTanks

It was also a great opportunity to showcase the Orcinus App.

EcoNature Productions, established by Ran Levy-Yamamori, engages creatively in a variety of fields including nature and wildlife conservation values, the environment, education and sustainability. Ran initiates and produces exciting documentary films.