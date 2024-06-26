Tender for the provision of Domiciliary Care and Home Support services for the Care Agency awarded to Lifecome Care Limited

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2024 .

The Government has announced that the successful tender award for the provision of domiciliary care and home support services for the Care Agency to Lifecome Care Limited for an accumulated total of £3,836,573.28. This is divided equally between Domiciliary Care and Home Support and has been calculated based on the rates submitted and the existing requirements.

The Government says it is confident this will provide a “modern and consistent framework which will result in better continuity of care for service users and a cost saving to the taxpayer.”

Additionally, the Government is assured that there will be a seamless transfer of employees from the existing entities to Lifecome Care Limited to ensure continuity of services and protect employment. This however is a private matter between Lifecome Care Limited and the existing care providers.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said:

“I am delighted that the tender for the provision of domiciliary care and home support has been awarded. This decision was made independently through the Government Procurement department. I am very pleased that we now have a modern, contracted framework in place, ensuring the Government, through the Care Agency, can provide better continuity of care at agreed rates, ultimately benefiting the service users. There are also clearly defined service standards included in the tender package which will mean that the Care Agency is better able to hold the service provider to account. As I mentioned during the health and care restructure consultation, every decision I make as Minister for Health prioritises the interests of patients and service users. I would also like to extend my gratitude to all officials and professionals involved in the tender process for their dedicated work.”