Promotions At The Airport Fire And Rescue Service

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2024 .

Following on from of a number of retirements of Airport Fire and Rescue Service personnel over the last 12 months a series of promotion boards were recently held.

A statement from the Airport Fire and Rescue Service follows below:

A complex and rigorous practical and theoretical interview process was followed, specific to the level of each rank, and as a result all the following personnel have now been promoted;

Firefighters Daniel Cornelio, Jonathan Falero, Julian Lopez, Mitch Mifsud and Lee Muscat have been promoted to Leading Firefighters.

Leading Firefighters Jamie Linares and Shane Macdonald have been promoted to Sub Officers.

Sub Officers Karim Afzan, Tyronne Avellano and Jarvis Davis have been promoted to Station Officers.

Collectively these officers bring a broad variety of skills and expertise to further enhance the operational output. Their respective new responsibilities will allow them all to play more prominent roles in developing their crew members and improving operational policies and procedures, with each individually playing pivotal roles in their ever evolving line of work.

AFRS Senior Fire Officer Nicky Vinales commented: “These recent promotions represent a significant movement of personnel within our small organisation but I have no doubts that with the multi-faceted abilities and calibre of individuals they collectively represent an initial phase of structured succession planning for the AFRS Team going forward.

The AFRS is a small but versatile organisation and the investment in its staff is paying dividends. This was most evident during the process of selecting these individuals, having demonstrated their leadership qualities, management abilities as well as technical and operational knowledge. These achievements are the result of their hard work and dedication. I want to congratulate all the promoted officers and wish them a safe and successful career safeguarding Gibraltar and its citizens.”

The Minister with responsibility for the AFRS, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, commented, “Congratulations to all recently promoted officers! Your hard work and dedication have clearly paid off. Your new roles will allow the AFRS to further enhance service delivery and refine operational policies. Best wishes for continued success in your careers serving our community.”