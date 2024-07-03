Minister Arias-Vasquez Announces Relocation Of Community Mental Health Facility

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2024 .

The Government has announced the relocation of the Community Mental Health Team (CMHT) facility from its current location at Coaling Island to the site of the Old Gibraltar Chronicle Building on Town Range.

This was announced by the Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, earlier today during her budget speech in Parliament. This significant move will transform the site into a state-of-the-art Community Mental Health facility, centrally located in the heart of town.

The relocation of the CMHT will not only enhance the current facilities but also introduce a new model of care for mental health service users. This new model will integrate both physical and mental health, providing a comprehensive, personalised and holistic service for its users.

The new facility will serve as a Mental Health Hub, strategically positioned for accessibility, and will function as the first single point of access for mental health service users. The Government intends to have a General Practitioner (GP) on site, along with spaces designated for charities to conduct their activities. Furthermore,the Hub will support service users with a wide range of holistic needs, including supported employment, supported accommodation, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, psychological therapies, and financial advice.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon. Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "This new Mental Health Hub which I am extremely excited to have finally been able to announce represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible mental health care. We have listened to our clinicians and will not be relocating the CMHT to St Bernard’s Hospital as was previously announced. Importantly, the relocation of the CMHT will not just be a ‘lift and shift’ type project but has instead been the catalyst for introducing a new model of care to mental health services. By integrating physical and mental health services, we are ensuring that our service users receive the holistic support they need. Personalised care plans will be set by Multi-disciplinary teams, which are envisaged to be located on site. This facility will be extremely important to many in our society and Ilook forward to seeing this facility become a reality in the not too distantfuture.”





