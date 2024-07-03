Minister Arias-Vasquez Publishes Strategic Plan And Annual Report For Business

03 July 2024

As announced by Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez during her budget speech, the Government has today published a Strategic Plan and an Annual Report for Business.

The Strategic Plan details 4 strategic goals to be implemented by Government over the next 3 years: making business easier, business development, improving communication and visible enforcement.

Accompanying this strategy is the 2023-2024 Annual Report, which provides an overview of the activities and trends observed by the Office of Fair Trading. Copies of the Strategic Plan and the Annual Report can be found attached.

The CEO of Business and the OFT, John Paul Fa, commented: “The publication of these documents represent a crucial step towards our ongoing mission to refine Gibraltar’s business landscape. As we roll out our strategic goals,we remain deeply committed to transparency and progress, ensuring that our initiatives are clear and their impact measurable.”

The Minister for Health,Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said::“With the release of these two documents, we aim to offer our business community a clear view of the upcoming enhancements we have planned. I am both determined and excited aboutthe positive impactthese changes will bring to our business environment. Gibraltar’s economy is directly tied to the health of our businesses and I will be giving business as a sector in itself the attention it rightly deserves.

“I would also like extend my gratitude to the different business representative groups in shaping our policies, and of course, the businesses whose performance and hard work is reflected in the data.”





