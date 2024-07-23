Government Has Been Targeted By Phone Scammers

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2024 .

The Government has confirmed that Government departments and companies have been targets of recent phone scams.

Number Six says these incidents “are being dealt with according to RGP recommendations.”

A spokesperson said: “HMGOG is working closely with the RGP, companies and the banks.

The Government is unable to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing.”

Over the last week, scammers have stolen over £3m from local businesses.

Scammers typically call businesses claiming to be bank employees investigating suspicious transactions.

They then ask targets to download an app that allows them to remotely control the victim’s computer while logged into their online banking service.

This then allows them unrestricted access to arrange a transfer of funds.