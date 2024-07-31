Gibraltar WWII Tunnels Unveil New Mural By Jessica Darch

Written by YGTV Team on 31 July 2024 .

Yesterday a new mural by artist Jessica Darch was unveiled by the WWII Tunnels of Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The historic WWII Tunnels of Gibraltar are nearing the completion of a major refurbishment, culminating in the unveiling of a captivating new mural by acclaimed artist Jessica Darch.

This mural, an exquisite fusion of Gibraltar's rich military heritage and vibrant natural history, now graces the outside entrance to Hay's Level, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience.

The mural, which spans the 8 x 5-metre wall, features an array of significant elements. It prominently displays the north face of the Rock of Gibraltar, two iconic Spitfire planes soaring in the sky, and a vivid poppy symbolising remembrance. The artwork also incorporates one of Gibraltar's national flowers, the Campion, alongside a collection of migrating birds of prey, and proudly bears the Latin motto,"Montis Insignia Calpe".

The refurbishment of the WWII Tunnels, which includes extensive structural enhancements and improved visitor facilities, aims to preserve and promote Gibraltar’s historical significance. The addition of Darch’s mural is a central feature of this project, designed to enrich the educational and cultural experience for all who visit.

Wright Tech Director Christian Wright, said: “The completion of this mural marks a significant milestone in our efforts to revitalise theWWII Tunnels. Jessica Darch’swork not only beautifies the space but also deepens our connection to Gibraltar’s heritage. We are thrilled to share this masterpiece with the public.”

Minister for Heritage, the Hon John Cortes, said: “This unveils something much more than a magnificent mural. It’s the first step of something huge for Gibraltar’s Heritage and for the amenities that residents and visitors to Gibraltar will be able to enjoy. The next few years will be transformational, and it all begins here”.





