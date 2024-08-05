The Guardian Angel Foundation Renovates Playground At Cancer Relief Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2024 .

The Guardian Angel Foundation recently helped renovate the children’s playground at the Cancer Relief Centre.

A statement from the Guardian Angel Foundation follows below:

Originally funded by the Foundation in 2017, the playground has provided families attending the centre with a dedicated area where children can safely play and enjoy themselves during their families' visits to the centre for cancer support. This recent facelift ensures that the playground remains a vibrant and safe space for all who use it.

This project involved upgrading the playground apparatus, enhancing safety features, and installing new interactive and sensory elements designed to cater to children of all ages and abilities.

“It has been an honour to continue partnering with Cancer Relief Gibraltar and donate funds to give the children’s playground a facelift after seven years since the original playground was created,” said Kevin Hook, Co-founder of the Guardian Angel Foundation.

This project aligns with the Foundation's mission to provide support and resources that promote the well-being of children.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s CEO, Grainne McKenna, expressed deep gratitude for the Foundation's ongoing support: "We are incredibly grateful to the Guardian Angel Foundation for their generous donation towards the refurbishment of our children’s playground area. It was through their support in 2017 that we were first able to create a safe and cheerful space for children at the Centre, which has made a significant difference for families with young children who use our services. It means the world to us that they continue to support our efforts in providing a welcoming and supportive environment for kids."

For those who would like to learn more about the project or how to support Cancer Relief, please contact the charity directly at 20042392 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .






