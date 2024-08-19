Gibraltar National Day 2024 - Morning Entertainment

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2024 .

As part of this year’s National Day Celebrations, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have announced that Main Street and Irish Place will be transformed into a hub of vibrant entertainment.

A statement from SDGG and GCS follows below:

These areas will come alive with music and performances on National Day, Tuesday 10th September, from 9:30am to 11:45am.

The entertainment programme will feature a diverse lineup of talent:

Cathedral Square Hannah Borrell

Outside St. Mary the Crowned DJ Schembri – Karim Schembri

Piazza (outside Parliament Main St.) The Jazz Collection

Engineer’s Lane Junction DJ Rawly – David Rawlinson

Irish Place (opposite Tuckey’s Ln) Della Slade

We invite everyone to join us in celebrating National Day 2024 and enjoy the fantastic entertainment while soaking up the festive atmosphere!





