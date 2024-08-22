Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2024 .

With Gibraltar National Day festivities approaching, GHITA is reminding event organisers, agencies, and the public about the importance of preventing hearing damage.

A statement from GHITA follows below:

Since we have the Gibraltar National Day festivities around the corner, we would like to remind all event organisers, relevant agencies and the public that hearing damage due to exposure to dangerous sound levels is real, but the risk can be mitigated and hearing damage prevented.

Event organisers can help eg by placing loudspeakers above head level and at 3 metres from the public. Additionally adequate signage warning the public of the possible hearingloss risks and to keep safe distance away from the loudspeaker can be placed on key locations and entry points.

Parents can safeguard their child and/or infant's hearing by using ear defenders. Parents can also monitor sound levels themselves by downloading decibel reader apps to their smart devices available both in Apple and Android platforms.

REMEMBER enjoyable loud music can be dangerous loud music too especially for babies and children.

Let's make our celebrations as hearing safe as practically possible.