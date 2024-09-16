Gibraltar Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band releases original material

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2024 .

Nearly three years after they formed as Gibraltar’s only Chili Peppers tribute band, Otherside has recorded and launched its debut original track ‘Inside Your Mind’.

The song, now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Youtube Music and over 100 other platforms, was written in the rock-funk style of the 1990s album ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik,’ arguably the Chili’s most iconic record.

‘Inside Your Mind’ was recorded and produced by Melon Diesel’s Dani Fa.

The band is recording a video clip to accompany the track, which will be released shortly. Their next performance will be at the Gibraltar Sound Festival on Saturday 5th October For more information about the band’s activity, check out their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/othersiderhcp