Sudden Death Investigation Update

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2024 .

The body of a British national who died suddenly in Gibraltar on Sunday 8 September has been returned to his family.

David Knowles, 32, a Daily Telegraph newspaper journalist, died whilst on holiday on the Rock.

UK counter-terrorism police officers who were drafted in to assist the Royal Gibraltar Police in their investigation into his death, have now returned to the UK.

The news follows a post-mortem examination of the 32-year-old at St Bernard’s Hospital on Thursday 12 September.

The RGP says that there continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death.

RGP detectives continue their investigation.