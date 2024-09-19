Sudden Death Investigation Update
The body of a British national who died suddenly in Gibraltar on Sunday 8 September has been returned to his family.
David Knowles, 32, a Daily Telegraph newspaper journalist, died whilst on holiday on the Rock.
UK counter-terrorism police officers who were drafted in to assist the Royal Gibraltar Police in their investigation into his death, have now returned to the UK.
The news follows a post-mortem examination of the 32-year-old at St Bernard’s Hospital on Thursday 12 September.
The RGP says that there continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death.
RGP detectives continue their investigation.