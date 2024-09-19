  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Sudden Death Investigation Update

Written by YGTV Team on .

The body of a British national who died suddenly in Gibraltar on Sunday 8 September has been returned to his family. 

David Knowles, 32, a Daily Telegraph newspaper journalist, died whilst on holiday on the Rock. 

UK counter-terrorism police officers who were drafted in to assist the Royal Gibraltar Police in their investigation into his death, have now returned to the UK. 

The news follows a post-mortem examination of the 32-year-old at St Bernard’s Hospital on Thursday 12 September. 

The RGP says that there continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death. 

RGP detectives continue their investigation. 

share with Whatsapp