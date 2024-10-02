Minister For Sport Welcomes Netball Youth World Cup Trophy To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2024 .

The Minister for Sport was at Gibraltar Airport on Sunday to welcome the Netball Youth World Cup (NWYC) Trophy.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The trophy, handed over by Gibraltar Netball Association President Mrs Moira Gomez, was collected from the Europe Netball World Cup Qualifying tournament held in Cardiff last week.

The travelling delegation included Moira Gomez, Chair of the NWYC 2025 Executive Board Maxi Torres, GSLA CEO Reagan Lima, Event Director Nuria Saccone, and Marketing and Media for NWYC 2025 Dylan Trenado.

The team participated in several organisational and strategic meetings before attending the official trophy hand-over on Saturday 28th September.

Following last week’s final qualifying tournament, the list of 20 nations who have qualified is now complete.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, expressed his excitement, adding that: “The start of the NWYC 2025 is less than a year away and I have welcomed the trophy to Gibraltar a year to the day to the final. Momentum is building and arrangements are gathering pace at breakneck speed. I would like to thank allthose involved at Board level, on the Organising committee or as volunteers.

You will all play a crucial role!I am really looking forward to whatwill surely be a memorable





