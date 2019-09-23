GibSams Asks Public To Donate And Wear Green This Friday

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2019 .

GibSams will be holding “Green Friday” on 27th September to raise awareness and funds for the charity and have asked members of the public, schoolchildren and company staff to wear an item of green.

A statement from GibSams follows below:

GibSams believe that if we can break the stigma surrounding mental health and get everyone talking, we can improve mental wellbeing for all. Emotions have no age or gender. Whether you are young or old, male or female, at some point in our lives we will all feel sad, depressed, lonely and scared for what the future may hold or events that are taking place in our daily lives.

Today it could be someone you know; tomorrow it could be YOU.

This is the time for us to make the change; to reach out to others and say “It’s OK not to be OK” or “It’s OK to Talk”. It’s time to look out and really listen to each other.

Each of us is part of the solution. Together we can do it!

As GibSams approaches its 2nd Anniversary, its services are in greater demand than ever and these are completely funded through private and corporate donations.

GibSams mission is simple: to raise awareness, reduce the number of suicides in Gibraltar, and assist people who may be suffering emotional distress.

The impact our charity is having within the community cannot be underestimated but we need your support to keep these vital resources going.

Please take a photo and send it to us so we can add to our Green Friday Album on Facebook and our website, which we will be launching soon.

Please make sure your company participates and demonstrate your commitment to this important cause.

To order official GibSams t-shirts for your Green Day, our GibSams logo mugs, or to receive a Green Friday pack, please contact us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or ring 57705000

We look forward to your support.