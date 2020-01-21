National Honours 2020 - Call For Nominations

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) will meet in April / May to consider nominations for: the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2021 and the Gibraltar Award that is awarded by the GHB and announced coincident with the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020.

A statement follows below:

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, that have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Monday 6th April 2020 on a GHB Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the GHB Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent rear gate, reception or from the GHB Secretary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service.

Nominations will be considered by the GHB for the following Honours – albeit nominations should not recommend someone for a specific award as this is decided by the GHB.

Companion of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) and Commander of the British Empire (CBE). Awarded for having made a most prominent, distinguished and decisive contribution / service up to International level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community up to International level.