Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust Raise Over £7500 For Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2020 .

The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust have raised £7,803 for local cancer charities from their 2020 Calendar sales.

The team must be thanked for all the hard work entailed to produce the photos, find the outfits and venues, and mostly to make sure we had many events to attend from where to sell the Calendars.

We are happy to be able to donate the sum of £867 to each of the 9 charities mentioned on the back page of the Calendar. We see fit to be able to present these cheques to all at The World Cancer Day on the 4th of February.