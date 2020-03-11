Cancer Relief Gibraltar Raises Over £3400

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2020 .

Cancer Relief Gibraltar says it's Pancake Day held on Shrove Tuesday, 25th February 2020 at the Calpe Rowing Club raised £3439 at the main event.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

Thanks to the generosity of our main donors, Fastafood Ltd, Saccone & Speed (Gibraltar) Ltd, the Calpe staff and our wonderful team of volunteers we served more than over 1300 pancakes to those who came along for a tasty pancake and those who ordered ‘take-away’ pancakes! Donations are still coming in from other establishments, schools and companies around Gibraltar; to date the grand total of funds collected stands at £7224 which is amazing! Our grateful thanks also go to all who served pancakes at school or work, such as Aqugib Ltd, Bassadone Motors, the Beavers, Carboni Jardim, GVC, the Hunter Group, Pancake Factory, PWC, RGP, St Joseph’s Nursery and 1st School, St Mary’s School, St Anne’s Year 6, Supernatural and the University of Gibraltar.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s purpose is to identify and meet the needs of patients and their families affected by cancer in Gibraltar. We try to achieve this through the many services we offer from diagnosis, through treatment and thereafter. Our Cancer Relief Centre team currently support some 300 people (both patients and their loved ones) in different ways depending on the need of each individual. All our services are offered free of charge. This is why fund-raising is so important to keep the good work going. Put simply we could not support so many people were it not for the generosity of the community.



Anyone wishing to find out more can visit our website www.cancerrelief.gi or Facebook page www.facebook.com/Cancer ReliefGibraltar. Anyone wishing to donate online may do so by visiting “Just Giving Cancer Relief Gibraltar”. For more information on the Cancer Relief Centre or our charity’s fund-raising group please call the Centre on 20042392.