COVID-19: Understanding Gibraltar Launch Crowdfunding Campaign In Partnership With Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2020 .

The Understanding Gibraltar Group has launched a crowdfunding campaign together with five local charities who work with the most vulnerable in the community.

A statement from the group continued: “Given the unprecedented events we are witnessing worldwide and in our local community related to the COVID-19 virus, current social distancing practices have shut down many of the physical spaces for vulnerable people to access their fundamental needs and support.

“The vulnerable in our society as well as all those currently at the forefront of battling through what has been and what has yet to come, need our community’s support.

“The Understanding Gibraltar Group have initiated a crowdfunding campaign in partnership with local charities: Gibraltar Alzheimer's & Dementia Society, Childline Gibraltar, Clubhouse Gibraltar, GibSams and Families in Need, in response to the strains and struggles faced by those working directly with those most at risk in our community.

“Local charities and specific Government departments, are pushing hard day in and day out to tend to the needs of the marginalised and those who are also high risk individuals. Through local charities, we will assure funds will directly reach the hands of those in need.

“Please support, donate and share this campaign which can be found via our Facebook page and on the crowdfunding platform – Fundly.”

www.facebook.com/understandinggibraltar

https://fundly.com/covid-19-funds-to-support-those-most-in-need