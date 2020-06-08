North Atlantic Trust Donates £45,000 To Cancer Relief Gibraltar

North Atlantic Trust Company Limited recently donated approximately £45,000 to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

Cancer Relief Gibraltar recently received a donation from North Atlantic Trust Company Limited as Trustee of the Hope Charity Trust in the sum of CHF25,000, bringing the total donated over the last 2 years to CHF 60,000 (approx. GBP45,000).

The Managing Director of North Atlantic Trust Company Limited, Charles Bottaro said he was delighted to continue to support Cancer Relief Gibraltar in the important and vital role they play in the local community and took the opportunity to thank the trustees and the rest of the Cancer Relief Gibraltar for their hard work, in particular during these unprecedented times.

On hearing about this donation Marisa Desoiza, Chairperson of Cancer Relief Gibraltar expressed her heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the charity’s Board of Trustees for the latest in a series of very generous gifts throughout the past two years. She explained that Cancer Relief Gibraltar is needed now, more than ever.

During lockdown, the Cancer Relief nursing teams experienced an increased demand for our services. In order to meet this need, the charity adapted many of its therapy service, so as to continue supporting our service-users during this challenging time. As this was happening, the charity also noted a drop in fund-raising as a direct result of the lockdown. Thankfully, this kind donation will assist the Cancer Relief Centre to continue its work supporting anyone affected by cancer in Gibraltar. For this, Mrs Desoiza said, we are extremely grateful.”





