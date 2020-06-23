Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust Launch Coffee Table Book For Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2020 .

The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust is launching a Coffee Table Book entitled “The Sky Is The Limit” next month. The book is priced at £10 and is full of colourful photographs and quotes. All the proceeds will go to this charity.

The Trust has been dormant for the first six months of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has even had to postpone its annual show. This has meant that they have not been able to raise funds for the charity at all during this time.

A spokesperson said:

“A coffee table book is a beautiful, relatively small book, with a lot of pictures, as it is designed to be looked at rather than to be read. This type of book is usually placed on coffee tables at receptions or at home so everyone visiting can browse through it and enjoy!”

The book will be available at: Imperial Newsagency, Sacarello’s Coffee Shop and Morrisons.

You can also order via email.