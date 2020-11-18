Lisbon To Gibraltar Cycle Ride Raises Over £5,000

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2020 .

A group of local cyclists who recently cycled a distance of over 600Kms from Lisbon in Portugal to Gibraltar presented two cheques, each for the sum of £2,586 to two charities, Autism Support Gibraltar and ActionAid.

A statement follows below:



Receiving the cheque on behalf of Autism Support Gibraltar, Anne Macquisten thanked the cyclists and their support drivers for their epic cycle-ride and for their tireless fundraising efforts.

She said that the charity is extremely grateful to everyone who donated or supported this event, adding “the funds raised will help keep our work going into the future, making a significant difference in the lives of autistic people and their families”.

An ActionAid representative said “The current pandemic makes it more important to assist those who are suffering not only from the Covid 19 virus but also experience the ever present shortage of food. It is not uncommon, in some poor countries, to come across a mother and her child who have both died from hunger. ActionAid's thanks are extended to riders and to those businesses and individuals who have made the ride possible.”

Ian Howes one of the cyclists speaking on behalf of the riders said

“We wish to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the firms and individuals who in any manner supported our ride. Without this support the ride would not have been possible.”

This is not the first time that some of the cyclists have participated in a charity cycling event. In 2013 Jimmy and Ian cycled from Fatima to Gibraltar. In 2014 Jimmy, Michael and Ian cycled from Santiago de Compostela to Gibraltar and in 2017 together with other cyclists Ian rode from Calpe House in London to Gibraltar.



The riders who took part in this challenge were, Jimmy Alcantara, Jason Galton, Michael Vella, Louis Hook and Ian Howes. They were supported by Albert Buhagiar and Elliot Johnson.