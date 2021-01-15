Local Charity Invite Public To Commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

The Learning from Auschwitz charity is inviting members of the public to join them in commemorating Holocaust Memorial day on the 27th January 2021. Due to Covid restrictions, the UK is hosting a ceremony that will be streamed online at 8pm (Gibraltar time) on 27th January. They're also inviting members of the public to light a candle and put it in your window at 9pm.

A statement from Learning from Auschwitz follows below:

This year, due to Covid restrictions Holocaust Memorial day - 27th January- will be commemorated in a very different way.

Each year HM Government of Gibraltar have organised a public ceremony. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, this will now not be possible. Therefore, the local charity ‘Learning from Auschwitz’ will be taking the lead.

‘Learning from Auschwitz’ Gibraltar would like to invite the public to commemorate this important day with us.

In the UK a Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 Ceremony will be streamed online at 8pm (Gibraltar time) on 27 January. This will be the first fully digital ceremony.

If you wish to participate you may register to receive the link to join the ceremony: hmdt.geteventaccess. com/registration

At the end of the ceremony, join the UK and the rest of Gibraltar and “Light the Darkness.” Light a candle and put it in your window at 9pm on 27 January.

To remember those who were murdered for who they were.

To stand against prejudice today.

Let others know that you are taking part in our “Light the Darkness” national moment. Take a photo of your candle and share it on social media with the hashtags #HolocaustMemorialDay and #LightTheDarkness.

‘We will continue to do our bit for as long as we can, secure in the knowledge that others will continue to light a candle long after us.’

Gena Turgel, survivor of the Holocaust (1923-2018)