7km Run Raises Over £600 For GBC Open Day

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2021 .

Dozens of runners braved the rain to raise £265 during a 7km charity run in Gibraltar last Saturday. The event was organised by local running club Carpe Diem and saw 36 runners from various clubs run in aid of the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation’s (GBC) Open Day.

A statement from Carpe Diem running club follows below:

The relay had teams of three runners, whose names were drawn out of a hat prior to the race, compete for the fastest group time across the finish line.

The race was won by Elliot Johnson, Chrissie Caetano and Lisa Olivera, who clocked 1.32:47 between them.

A raffle was also held after the event to win a dinner on the Sunborn Hotel, which raised a further £358 for the registered charity.

Cassandra Gaivizo, 44, an administration assistant, whose idea it was to hold the Cassie’s Crazy Relay Race, said: “We had a great turn up for this event, which is for a very worthy cause.

“It was lovely to see the ambience created during the run and very rewarding to see the efforts, the sweats, but most of all – the smiles on every ones faces.

“The Carpe Diem family will surely be holding more charity events during the year, especially with the positive feedback back from our running friends from all the other clubs. We would like to thank each and every person that has made this happen.”

The GBC Open Day happens every year and is the Rock’s biggest fundraiser — with money raised going to local charities.

For more information visit www.carpediemgibraltar.com