HCG And GAAA Team Up For India COVID Relief Run

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2021 .

A statement from the Hindu Community of Gibraltar (HCG) and Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA) follows below:

With local fundraising efforts already underway by the Hindu Community of Gibraltar (HCG), local runner and HCG member Sanjay Nankani has teamed up with the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA) and the HCG to raise donations for the relief efforts in India.

India is currently reeling from a second wave of COVID that has resulted in record numbers of new cases (exceeding 400,000 a day) and deaths (in excess of 4,000 a day). The nation has seen unprecedented hardship as a result of shortages in critical lifesaving equipment.

The Covid Relief charity walk and run will take place at 8:30pm on Friday the 28th of May, starting at Midtown Park. Participants can sign up on the day from 6:30pm at Midtown Park, or pre-register by contacting Sanjay Nankani on 54037857. Marshalls will be on hand to assist at the start of the event and throughout the 5km route.

Mr Nankani, event organiser, states “With so many of us having been impacted by COVID, we know first-hand the challenges that this pandemic has caused. Here in Gibraltar, the Indian community are proud to be an integral part of our multi-cultural society, and we welcome everyone to join us in helping those in India in what will undoubtedly be a great event, for an important cause”

Entry to the India Covid Relief charity walk and run is £5.00, with all funds raised at the event donated to Khalsa Aid, a registered UK-based humanitarian relief charity that provides support around the world to victims of natural and man-made disasters. Khalsa Aid are assisting those in need on the ground in India through the procurement of oxygen cylinders, medication and food for those affected by the pandemic.





