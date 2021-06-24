5 In 5 Cheque Presentation

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, hosted a reception in the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall, in honour of the participants of the recent 5 in 5 charitable undertaking.

The event was called 5 in 5 as all participants undertook five half ‘ironmans’ in five days, in aid of two local charities, the Cancer Relief Centre and the Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre. Each half ‘ironman’ consists of 90 cycled kilometres, a 21.1 kilometre run and a 1.9 kilometre swim. The participants’ efforts resulted in a grand total for each participating athlete of 450 kilometres cycled, 105 kilometres run, and 10 kilometres swam, all in 5 days!

His Worship was keen to play his part in recognising, on behalf of the whole community, this heroic endeavour, with the cheque presentation appropriately taking place during the reception.