NAAFI Donation

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2021 .

Father Charlie of St Teresa’s Church was delighted after receiving a food donation from the management at the NAAFI shop in Devil’s Tower Camp.

Members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment helped to move vital food to the soup kitchen run by Father Charlie. The church was given several items such as tinned food, sugar, coffee and frozen meats; items that are beneficial to those in need.

This is the first time the NAAFI have been involved in a project of this nature and they hope to be able to continue their charity work when possible. The Royal Gibraltar Regiment are frequently involved in local charity work and help to fill Christmas hampers that are given to St Teresa’s Church.

Both teams understand the work Father Charlie undertakes to help those in need within the community of Gibraltar and were more than happy to help.

A spokesperson from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment said: “Father Charlie has mentioned that they are always in need of clothes donations to help those in need, so if you are thinking of changing your wardrobe this season, please think of St Teresa’s Church and donate what you can.”