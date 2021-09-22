GADS – Dementia Friends Talk and Memory Walk

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD has hosted two separate events recently at City Hall in conjunction with the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society (GADS).

The first, on Monday 20th September, was a Dementia Friends Talk. The presentation was delivered by GADS chairperson Daphne Alcantara, assisted by members of the charity’s committee. The purpose of the talk was to raise awareness of the needs of people living with Dementia, their symptoms and how as a community we can learn how to be more compassionate, supportive and proactive.

Guests were people of all ages; family members and carers of individuals affected by this disease, and some members of the medical profession. They were all invited to become Dementia Friends, with His Worship being the first Mayor of Gibraltar to become a Dementia Friend.

Mrs Alcantara focused on how carers need support too in order to be able to continue the incredible work they do for their loved ones, and emphasised that those living with Dementia can still live a full and rewarding life.

The second event was the annual Memory Walk which took place yesterday to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Day. The walk set off from City Hall, continued to the end of Rosia Road and returned back to John Mackintosh Square via Main Street. The City Hall was for the first time lit in a purple hue, thanks to sponsorship by Lottoland, and the technical set up by Fresh Entertainment, purple being the colour GADS uses to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

The aim of the Memory Walk is to commemorate those family members and friends who have sadly passed, and to ‘walk together against Dementia’.

His Worship warmly greeted all those who joined in, including His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

The large crowd that gathered were not deterred by overcast skies and a light drizzle. His Worship spoke about the great work that GADS do and how it helps to change peoples’ perceptions and attitudes towards Dementia for the better.

For more information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or tel 200 47592