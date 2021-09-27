GDP Sergeant Dina Johnson-Laoudy Does Med Steps Charity Challenge

27 September 2021

A Gibraltar Defence Police Sergeant is set to raise hundreds for charity by walking up Gibraltar’s Mediterranean Steps every day in September.

Dina Johnson-Laoudy, who sadly lost her father to lung cancer ten years ago, is hoping to raise as much as she can.

The 41-year-old wants to raise vital funds for the Gibraltar Society for Cancer Relief who assisted her father in his final days.

Over the last month, Dina has been walking the gruelling steps with friends, family and colleagues.

The determined mother of two started the challenge on the 1 September, waking up at 0600hrs on a daily basis so she was able to complete the steps before a long day at work.

Dina has already raised over £1,000. She has previously participated in the Med Steps challenge which consists of walking the steps 5 times consecutively.

Sergeant Johnson-Laoudy, added: “It has been hard, especially hoping there was good weather. Doing it in the darkness and submerged in levanter clouds can be an experience to say the least.

“It’s very challenging at times trying not to lose my footing. Med Steps in the dark is a completely different ball game. I have been joined by a few moths, spider webs and even rats and bats.”

She jokes: “At least the monkeys are still asleep at that time.”

To donate to Dina please use this link: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dina-laoudy1?