British Forces Gibraltar To Hold Midnight Runway Fun Run

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2021 .

On 1st October at midnight, British Forces Gibraltar personnel as well as various runners will be running approximately 5km along the Gibraltar Runway.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The run is a charity event held in memory of Jamie Armstrong who sadly lost his life in 2016 to leukemia. His parents were stationed in Gibraltar on their first tour when they suddenly had to return to the UK for treatment. The family have recently returned to Gibraltar to begin a second tour and will be present on the night. There is a memorial plaque in Four Corners Play Park to honour Jamie’s life.

There will be two barrier closures on the runway, but we expect there to be minimal inconvenience to the public.





