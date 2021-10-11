Think Pink Day 2021

The annual Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch Think Pink Day will take place on Friday 15th October 2021.

A statement from Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch follows below:

Once again we would like as many people as possible to wear an item of pink clothing on this day to increase awareness of breast cancer and therefore assist in improving early detection and treatments. The charity would like to encourage employers, schools and everyone to support this event by allowing employees and students to wear pink on this day and trust that the public will respond as positively as they always do.