Nautilus Project Receives Donation Towards Scientific Laboratory

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2021 .

The Nautilus Project says it is “extremely grateful” to the Duke Of Edinburgh Golf Charity for their recent generous donation. The charity will be using the much-needed funds to build up a small scientific laboratory which will be used to help develop local students skills in marine biology and oceanography.

A statement continued: “At this time where school educational trips are becoming increasingly difficult, the charity feels that Gibraltar needs local facilities to aid students reach their scientific goals.

“The charity’s ethos is to support local scientific curriculum from a very young age whilst focusing it on all the wonderful biology Gibraltar has to offer. With COP 26 highlighting the present state of the climate emergency, training children with science-based skills is vital in modern society.

“In handing over the funds, which should cover 50% of the projects costs, Deputy Governor Nick Pyle, who established the Duke of Edinburgh Golf Charity in Gibraltar in 2017, said he was delighted to continue supporting the Nautilus Project, adding that the setting up a laboratory to encourage children to take that next step in developing marine biology skills was an exciting project. Linking children to the environment was vital as it is their future we need to protect. The Deputy Governor very much hoped that the rest of the funding would be provided by the generous community that Gibraltar is, noting it would be a great statement of Gibraltar’s commitment to understanding and protecting the marine environment.”