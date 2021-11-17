Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Organises ‘Walnut’ Fun Walk

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2021 .

The First 5 km ‘Walnut’ Fun Walk in aid of Prostate Cancer Gibraltar will take place this Saturday 20th November at 11.00 am. Registration will be available as from 9.00 am at Casemates Square. This event is open to all ages and abilities. Men, women, children, and pets are all welcome. Participants can run, jog, walk or crawl! The entrance fee is £5 per person.

A statement continued: “His Worship the Major will officially start the Walnut Fun Walk at 11:00 am. However, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar will be monitoring public health requirements, to ensure that social distancing and other safety measures are in place for all participants. We encourage the use of masks and social distancing before the Walk begins. The use of masks during the Walk is optional, but social distancing must be observed throughout. Please wear a light blue top, if possible.

“We look forward to a good turn out on the day, to support this worthy cause and promote awareness of this terrible disease. Early detection saves lives.”

For further information, please contact Derek Ghio on Tel 5811 3000. Information on the route for the walk is posted above for ease of reference.