Guardian Angel Foundation And SNAG Donate To St Martins School

03 December 2021

The Guardian Angel Foundation has collaborated with the Special Needs Action Group to donate laptops, Ipads and Picture Communication Exchange material to St Martins school.

A statement from the Guardian Angel foundation follows below:

The Guardian Angel Foundation is proud to support the donation of these materials for St Martin's school as they will help to enrich the educational experience of its students. The donations are aimed to further support the school and its students in essential learning and Speech Therapy support tools. We would like to thank both St Martin's School and SNAG for giving us this opportunity to make a difference. We very much look forward to further collaborations in the future.