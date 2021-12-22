Jewish Community To Deliver Cakes To Essential Services On Christmas Eve

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2021 .

A statement from the Managing Board Jewish Community follows below:

As in previous years, the Jewish Community will again be delivering cakes to

the personnel of the essential services who are on duty this Christmas Eve. The cakes represent a small gesture of gratitude to those looking after our population’s needs on that night. Regardless of belief, Christmas Eve is generally celebrated by many in Gibraltar as a special event. Members of the Jewish Community feel that a little cheer to those who are unable to celebrate will not go amiss.

The cakes will be distributed by volunteers to the various medical wards at the hospital and other departments, as well as to the Police, Fire Brigade, Customs & Excise and the Electricity Generating Station.





